Hogan announces $38.4 million in grants for local roads

Gov. Larry Hogan announced this week that the administration is making nearly $38.4 million in grants available for local roads in Baltimore city and municipalities and counties from Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore.

The Maryland Department of Transportation has released the application that needs to be submitted by Thursday, Aug. 31, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The grants will be awarded to jurisdictions based on the existing formula for the distribution of Highway User Revenues, according to the release.

"Since the beginning of our administration, we have been committed to investing in roads and bridges across the state," Hogan said in the release. "Our local jurisdictions rely on these crucial funds for long-overdue road projects that impact the safety and quality of life of our citizens."

The Hogan administration has invested $14.8 billion in the state's Consolidated Transportation Plan, including nearly $8 billion toward roads and bridges throughout the state, according to the release. Across MDOT, Maryland has nearly 1,000 projects totaling $9 billion currently under construction, according to the release.

The $38.4 million in grants are in addition to the estimated $177 million in Highway User Revenues that Maryland counties and municipalities are set to receive in fiscal year 2018, according to the release.

“We encourage you to get your applications in quickly so we can get this funding to you, where it can make a difference for all Marylanders across the state,” Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn raid in the release.

To be considered for the grant funds, county and municipal leaders will sign and return the transportation grant application form, according to the release. These signed applications certify that jurisdictions will participate in the grant and use the funds only on transportation projects.

To download the application, visit www.mdot.maryland.gov.

