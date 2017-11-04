Winners of Halloween Parade announced

The American Legion Carroll Post 31 announced the winners of this year’s Halloween Parade, judged by the GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Westminster.
- Youngest Child: Fire Truck
- Child’s Special Prize: Mario & Luigi
- Halloween Spirit Award (group): Thriller Dancers
- Most Original (Individual): Giant Baby Stroller
- Most Original (Group): 3 Little Pigs
- Most Symbolic of Halloween (Individual): Lex Luthor
- Most Elaborate Individual: Jellyfish
- Special Group Award: 1st Poppy’s Zoo
- Scariest Individual: Pirate Skull Zombie
- Judge’s Choice: Pac-Man
- Judge’s Choice: 70s Bus
- Judge’s Choice: Violin Witches
- Judge’s Choice: Big Bird
- Judge’s Choice: Sailorettes
- 1st Place Float: Sandymount
- 2nd Place Float: Schawn & Amy Kopp
- 3rd Place Float: Historical Society