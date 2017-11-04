Winners of Halloween Parade announced

The American Legion Carroll Post 31 announced the winners of this year’s Halloween Parade, judged by the GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Westminster.

  • Youngest Child: Fire Truck
  • Child’s Special Prize: Mario & Luigi
  • Halloween Spirit Award (group): Thriller Dancers
  • Most Original (Individual): Giant Baby Stroller
  • Most Original (Group): 3 Little Pigs
  • Most Symbolic of Halloween (Individual): Lex Luthor
  • Most Elaborate Individual: Jellyfish
  • Special Group Award: 1st Poppy’s Zoo
  • Scariest Individual: Pirate Skull Zombie
  • Judge’s Choice: Pac-Man
  • Judge’s Choice: 70s Bus
  • Judge’s Choice: Violin Witches
  • Judge’s Choice: Big Bird
  • Judge’s Choice: Sailorettes
  • 1st Place Float: Sandymount
  • 2nd Place Float: Schawn & Amy Kopp
  • 3rd Place Float: Historical Society
