The South Carroll High School class of 1968 is seeking members for a reunion. The school is celebrating its 50th year of operation and activities are being planned throughout this school year. Information on events can be found on the "Once a Cavalier, Always a Cavalier" Facebook page. Updated contact information is needed for planning the class reunion. Please email SCHS1968classreunion@gmail.com with contact information or questions.
South Carroll HS class of 1968 planning reunion
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad