Carroll embraces the holiday spirit

The holiday season is officially in full swing, and Westminster is your home to a trio of Christmas events over the next two weeks. Bid on your favorite decorated trees at the annual Festival of Trees before checking out one of a pair of holiday concerts.

Top Pick

The Shepherd’s Staff is hosting its annual holiday fundraiser, the Festival of Trees, at a new location this year. Check out more than 30 decorated trees, each with original themes, and bid on your favorite at John Street Quarters.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26

Where: John Street Quarters, 28 John St., Westminster

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 410-857-5944

Around the County

Sing We Now of Christmas

The Carroll Singers, a choral group which has performed throughout the county for more than a decade, is hosting its annual Christmas concert at Westminster High School this Monday and Tuesday. The concert will feature original arrangements of Christmas favorites as well as new takes on classic songs.

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27 and Tuesday, Nov. 28

Where: Westminster High School, 1225 Washington Road, Westminster

Cost: $12 adults, $9 students

For more information: Call 410-848-5581

Looking Ahead

Motown and More: A Holiday Celebration

Hear the soul and R&B performers of Motown and More as they bring some of the greatest radio-hit holiday classics to life at this annual performance. Listen as performers embody The Jackson 5, the Temptations, Eartha Kitt, Stevie Wonder, Nat King Cole as well as the biggest names in Motown.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 the day of the show

For more information: Visit carrollartscenter.org or call 410-848-7272.