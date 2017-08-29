CCPS's Duane Williams, named a School Safety/Security Director of the Year, talks preparedness as school year approaches

Duane Williams walked back and forth at the front of the Manchester Valley High School auditorium, talking about fight or flight and the importance of situational awareness.

Williams rattled off statistics about active assailants, talking about the Virginia Tech and Columbine shootings. He spoke about what happened in those situations, and what went wrong.

And he spoke about what to do if those situations ever touched Carroll County — about how to try to survive, and the need to have a will to live, no matter what.

“You should have that desire to live,” Williams said. “If you’re going to survive an active assailant situation, you have to do something.”

The topic, while stressful to many, is a major part and discussion in Williams’ job. The Harford County resident and former Harford County Sheriff’s Office major of 25 years is the supervisor of security and management for Carroll County Public Schools.

He’s been with the school system since the spring of 2015, and most recently, was recognized as a School Safety/Security Director of the Year by the Maryland Center for School Safety. The award is one of a few presented by the Maryland Center for School Safety and is awarded to leaders, teams and law enforcement professionals that have put a special focus on student safety, according to the Maryland Department of Education website.

Williams, who said being recognized with the award felt good, said it was the product of a collaborative effort among many at CCPS and in the law enforcement community.

“It’s a team effort to keep the schools safe,” he added.

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Carroll County Public Schools head of security Duane Williams trains cafeteria workers to respond in an active shooter situation during a presentation at Manchester Valley High School Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Carroll County Public Schools head of security Duane Williams trains cafeteria workers to respond in an active shooter situation during a presentation at Manchester Valley High School Tuesday, August 29, 2017. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

Williams spent Tuesday morning giving the active assailant presentation to a group of cafeteria workers the week before school starts. He gives the presentation to schools biannually, he said, making sure administration, teachers and other staff are prepared.

After having spent a large part of his life working in law enforcement, Williams said this job in the school system was right for him.

“This job was actually a pretty good fit for my skill set,” he added.

Williams said the job really gives him the opportunity to improve and fine tune school procedures because things are always changing as new information becomes available. Day-to-day, Williams works to be in contact with school administration, dealing with any issues that may arise in the schools.

If there are major issues, like bomb threats, or minor issues, like figuring out who is allowed inside the schools, Williams is there to get boots on the ground and coordinate with local law enforcement.

And over the summer and on down times, he’s working to upgrade school security and educate school staff, as he did on this Tuesday at the end of August.

It’s his job to be tough and be honest — to make sure schools are ready for anything.

As he paces back and forth in the Manchester Valley auditorium, he is clear and honest with the staff, taking questions as they arise.

“What we don’t want to do is we don’t want to sit idle. Hiding and doing nothing is not an option,” he said. “By doing something, you can increase your odds of survival.”

