Daily arrest report for September 9, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|9/9/17
|BOOTH, SHANE LOUIS
|ATT. TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FAIL TO STOP & FLEE ON FOO
|9/9/17
|BOOTH, SHANE LOUIS
|DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
|9/9/17
|BOOTH, SHANE LOUIS
|DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV
|9/9/17
|BOOTH, SHANE LOUIS
|DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV
|9/9/17
|DONEY, JENNIFER MARIE
|FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
|HELD AT CCDC