Daily arrest report for September 8, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 9/8/17 BAER, DANIEL JAMES CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/8/17 FIELDS, DAVID JOHN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/8/17 FIELDS, DAVID JOHN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 9/8/17 FORNEY, CHASTITY LYNN CONTRABAND DELIVERY HELD AT CCDC 9/8/17 FORSYTHE, MARK WAYNE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/8/17 JONES, SERENA SUE VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC 9/8/17 JONES, SERENA SUE VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC 9/8/17 MCDOUGAL, WILLIAM MARC VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC 9/8/17 STUMBAUGH, TIMOTHY VAUGH DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 9/8/17 WISNIEWSKI, SHANE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE