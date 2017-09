Daily arrest report for September 5, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 9/5/17 CALP, CHRISTOPHER CARL CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 9/5/17 GONZALEZ, NICHOLAS ANTHONY PAUL DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/5/17 GONZALEZ, NICHOLAS ANTHONY PAUL POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/5/17 GONZALEZ, NICHOLAS ANTHONY PAUL NEGLIGENT DRIVING RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/5/17 GONZALEZ, NICHOLAS ANTHONY PAUL DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/5/17 HICKS, BRADLEY KEVIN MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION PROPERTY VALUE + $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 9/5/17 HICKS, BRADLEY KEVIN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/5/17 HICKS, BRADLEY KEVIN ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/5/17 LEMESTER, MICHAEL KEITH CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/5/17 LEMESTER, MICHAEL KEITH CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/5/17 MACKIE-HARVEY, ANTHONY JAKOB FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 9/5/17 MATHIAS, SCOTT EDWARD DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 9/5/17 PETERS, ELIJAH PATRICK DISTURB THE PEACE 9/5/17 PETERS, ELIJAH PATRICK DISTURB PEACE - LOUD NOISE 9/5/17 PETERS, ELIJAH PATRICK DISORDERLY CONDUCT 9/5/17 PETERS, ELIJAH PATRICK DISTURBANCE OF THE PUBLIC PEACE AND HINDER THE FREE PASSAGE