Daily arrest report for September 30, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc 9/30/17 CAPRAROLA, ADAM MICHAEL Urinating or defecating in public prohibited 9/30/17 GARLAND, ROBERT WILLIAM CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA 9/30/17 GARLAND, ROBERT WILLIAM CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA 9/30/17 GIBBS, PAUL LESLIE DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL 9/30/17 GUEVARA, ALAYNA JADE THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 9/30/17 GUEVARA, ALAYNA JADE BURGLARY- FOURTH DEGREE THEFT 9/30/17 GUEVARA, ALAYNA JADE BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-STOREHOUSE 9/30/17 GUEVARA, ALAYNA JADE BURGLARY/SECOND DEGREE/GENERAL