Daily arrest report for September 27, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 9/27/17 CARROLL, BRIAN HENRY JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 DELAUTER, IRVIN URIAH COLE JR VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 DELAUTER, IRVIN URIAH COLE JR MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 DELAUTER, IRVIN URIAH COLE JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 DELAUTER, IRVIN URIAH COLE JR BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 DELAUTER, IRVIN URIAH COLE JR HOME INVASION HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 DELAUTER, IRVIN URIAH COLE JR ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 HUNTER, JAMES FREDERICK JR CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 HUNTER, JAMES FREDERICK JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 JOHNSON, DAVID TYRONE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 LONG, GREGORY ROBERT INTOXICATED ENDANGER HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 LONG, GREGORY ROBERT MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 LONG, GREGORY ROBERT THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 LONG, GREGORY ROBERT ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 LONG, GREGORY ROBERT BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 LONG, GREGORY ROBERT BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 LONG, GREGORY ROBERT ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 LUHN, JACKIE ELAINE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 LYTTLE, GEORGE ALEXANDER JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 LYTTLE, GEORGE ALEXANDER JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 LYTTLE, GEORGE ALEXANDER JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 PURVEY, ERIC LORENZO CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 9/27/17 STEVENS, JASON DALE HARASS; A COURSE OF CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC 9/27/17 WEBSTER, MEGHAN LYN ELEC MAIL-HARASS-MINOR HELD AT CCDC