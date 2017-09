Daily arrest report for September 26, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 9/26/17 ESPINOSA, EDUARDO JR THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 9/26/17 ESPINOSA, EDUARDO JR MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION PROPERTY VALUE + $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 9/26/17 KLUNK, KEITH ROBERT JR THEFT-SCHEME: LESS $1000 HELD AT CCDC 9/26/17 KLUNK, KEITH ROBERT JR VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 9/26/17 MEACHAM, THERESA MARIE VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 9/26/17 ROGERS, JOHN ALBERT JR MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING HELD AT CCDC 9/26/17 TURNER, TROY EUGENE FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER 9/26/17 TURNER, TROY EUGENE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 9/26/17 VANDERGUCHT, JOHN JACOB FOLLOWING ANOTHER WITH INTENT TO HARASS HELD AT CCDC 9/26/17 VANDERGUCHT, JOHN JACOB HARASS; A COURSE OF CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC 9/26/17 VANDERGUCHT, JOHN JACOB STALKING HELD AT CCDC 9/26/17 VANDERGUCHT, JOHN JACOB VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC