Daily arrest report for September 25, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 9/25/17 CARSON, STACEY LYN FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/25/17 DELLANGELO, ANTHONY M PEACE ORDER: FAIL TO COMPLY RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/25/17 HARE, TRACEY LEE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 9/25/17 PRESCO, XAVIER MELVIN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/25/17 REID, DANIEL STEVEN VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 9/25/17 SCHWARTZ, BRIAN LEE FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND