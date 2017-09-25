Daily arrest report for September 24, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
9/24/17GROOMES, JAMES SPENCERINTOXICATED ENDANGERRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
9/24/17GROOMES, JAMES SPENCERASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
9/24/17HESS, JAMES EDWARD SRFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
9/24/17RENO, BRIDGET LEEINTOXICATED ENDANGERRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
9/24/17RENO, BRIDGET LEEASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
9/24/17SMITH, KEITH ALANVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
