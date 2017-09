Daily arrest report for September 22, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 9/22/17 ALSTAD, KENDALL GABRIEL VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 9/22/17 BROWN, ASHLEY ARIN THEFT-SCHEME: $100,000 PLUS HELD AT CCDC 9/22/17 DEMARIO, JACOB ANTHONY ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/22/17 DOLLY, ERIC RYAN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 9/22/17 GRAY, WILLIAM FRED IV CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 9/22/17 JOHNSON, DALLAS NICOLE VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC 9/22/17 MITCHELL, PATRICK STEFAN CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 9/22/17 NOEL, GARY DUANE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 9/22/17 RIKARD, REBBECA LYNN FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 9/22/17 SLOAN, WADE MICTHELL DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL 9/22/17 THORNTON, BRANDON ROSS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 9/22/17 VANDERTIE, RHIANNON MILLER POSSESS/USE FALSE GOV'T ID DOC RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/22/17 VANDERTIE, RHIANNON MILLER DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/22/17 VANDERTIE, RHIANNON MILLER DRIVING WITH ALCOHOL IN BLOOD IN VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/22/17 WINE, MICHAEL DAVID CONTEMPT OF CT-FAILING TO FOLLOW CT ORDERS HELD AT CCDC