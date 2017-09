Daily arrest report for September 21, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 9/21/17 CROWDER, BENJAMIN HAROLD THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 9/21/17 CROWDER, BENJAMIN HAROLD MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 9/21/17 MORPAS, WENDY CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER VEHICLE/VESSEL HELD AT CCDC 9/21/17 OLSON, KYLE DEAN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/21/17 OLSON, KYLE DEAN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/21/17 OLSON, KYLE DEAN DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/21/17 QUINONES, ROBERT WEAR, CARRY AND TRANSPORT HANDGUN UPON THEIR PERSON HELD AT CCDC 9/21/17 QUINONES, ROBERT HANDGUN: WEAR/CARRY ; TRANSPORT IN VEHICLE/PUBLIC ROADS, ETC HELD AT CCDC 9/21/17 REDIFER, ROY EDWARD DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 9/21/17 REDIFER, ROY EDWARD DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 9/21/17 REDIFER, ROY EDWARD DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 9/21/17 REDIFER, ROY EDWARD DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 9/21/17 REDIFER, ROY EDWARD NEGLIGENT DRIVING RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 9/21/17 STEVENS, ANDRE CARROLL JR FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 9/21/17 WALLACE, KARL ANTONIO JR CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED ON BOND 9/21/17 WILLIAMS, DANA KARYN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC