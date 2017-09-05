Daily arrest report for September 2, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 9/2/17 ABDULAH, SEJMENOVIC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 9/2/17 BARNES, CODY JACOB CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 9/2/17 BAUER, PAUL SIDNEY VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/2/17 YINGLING, SIMON PATRICK ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC