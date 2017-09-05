Daily arrest report for September 2, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
9/2/17ABDULAH, SEJMENOVICFUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEHELD AT CCDC
9/2/17BARNES, CODY JACOBCONTEMPT OF COURT/FTAHELD AT CCDC
9/2/17BAUER, PAUL SIDNEYVIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDERRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
9/2/17YINGLING, SIMON PATRICKASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
