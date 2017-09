Daily arrest report for September 16, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 9/16/17 LANDOLT, GREGORY JEROME CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 9/16/17 LANDOLT, GREGORY JEROME CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 9/16/17 SMALLS, JONATHAN TARRELL THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 9/16/17 SMALLS, JONATHAN TARRELL BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-STOREHOUSE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 9/16/17 SMALLS, JONATHAN TARRELL BURGLARY/SECOND DEGREE/GENERAL RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 9/16/17 SUMMERS, MALIK DIMITRI FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN @ SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/16/17 SUMMERS, MALIK DIMITRI FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO ATTENDED RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/16/17 SUMMERS, MALIK DIMITRI FAIL OF DRIVER IN ACCIDENT TO FURNISH REQ ID AND LIC RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE