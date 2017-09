Daily arrest report for September 14, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 9/14/17 BLANK, CURTIS TYLER TRESPASS-POSTED PROPERTY HELD AT CCDC 9/14/17 BLANK, CURTIS TYLER MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 9/14/17 BLANK, CURTIS TYLER BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/14/17 BRABHAM, JAMES THOMAS FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 9/14/17 BRABHAM, JAMES THOMAS FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 9/14/17 JONES, TYRELL SAMUEL MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 9/14/17 JONES, TYRELL SAMUEL THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 9/14/17 JONES, TYRELL SAMUEL ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/14/17 JONES, TYRELL SAMUEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/14/17 PURSER, THOMAS LAING CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 9/14/17 RIGGS, MICHAEL WAYNE VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC