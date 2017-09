Daily arrest report for September 13, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 9/13/17 BOWMAN, AMY LEANN VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/13/17 BUCKMASTER, CRYSTAL MARIE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/13/17 FISCHER, KENNETH BRIAN FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 9/13/17 GARNER, ALISHA NICOLE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 9/13/17 HOHN, JACK ARTHUR JR DISTURB THE PEACE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/13/17 HOHN, JACK ARTHUR JR FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/13/17 HOHN, JACK ARTHUR JR DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/13/17 KEENE, CUTLER JAY VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC 9/13/17 KEENE, CUTLER JAY VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC 9/13/17 LUKAS, JOSEPH GEORGE JR FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 9/13/17 MARSHALL, DARIUS LOVE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/13/17 MAYO, KENNETH LAMONT DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE HELD AT CCDC 9/13/17 SHPAK, ANDREW ZACHERY ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/13/17 WOLFE, CASSANDRA LYNN THEFT-SCHEME:$500 PLUS HELD AT CCDC