Daily arrest report for September 1, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 9/1/17 DAVIS, ASHLEY LOVE MURDER-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 DAVIS, ASHLEY LOVE MANSLAUGHTER HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 DAVIS, ASHLEY LOVE CON-0MANSLAUGHTER HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 DAVIS, ASHLEY LOVE CON-MURDER-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 DAVIS, ASHLEY LOVE CONSPIRE-CHILD ABUSE-1ST DEGREE: DEATH HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 DAVIS, ASHLEY LOVE CHILD ABUSE-1ST DEGREE: DEATH HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 HALSUP, RICHARD JOHN JR DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 HENRY, JARRELL MICHAEL DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/1/17 HENRY, JARRELL MICHAEL DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/1/17 HERION, ANDREW GEORGE CONSTRUCTIVE CIVIL CONTEMPT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/1/17 LESCALLEET, JEFFREY ALLEN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 LESCALLEET, JEFFREY ALLEN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 MARTIN, MARCELL JALONI CDS: POSSESSION-MARIJUANA 10 GM+ HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 MARTIN, MARCELL JALONI CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 MARTIN, MARCELL JALONI FAIL TO DISPLAY LICENSE ON DEMAND HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 MARTIN, MARCELL JALONI FAIL TO DISPLAY REG. CARD ON DEMAND BY POLICE OFFICER HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 MARTIN, MARCELL JALONI FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC DEVICE HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 MARTIN, MARCELL JALONI DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 MOOSHIAN, SAMUEL WAYNE PEACE AND GOOD ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/1/17 MOOSHIAN, SAMUEL WAYNE DISTURB THE PEACE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/1/17 MULGREW, JOHN AUGUSTINE ATT TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEH FAILING TO STOP HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 MYERS, ESTELLE MARIE BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 9/1/17 MYERS, JEROME LEE SR BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 9/1/17 MYERS, JEROME LEE SR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 9/1/17 NORRIS, BRITTANY MARIE VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 SMITH, JOAQUIN ANTONIO ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 9/1/17 SMITH, JOAQUIN ANTONIO THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 9/1/17 SMITH, JOAQUIN ANTONIO ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 9/1/17 SMITH, JOAQUIN ANTONIO FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 WILL, LINDA LEE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 9/1/17 WINE, MICHAEL DAVID VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER RELEASED ON BOND