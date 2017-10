Daily arrest report for October 9, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 10/9/17 BENSON, JASON WADE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/9/17 BENSON, JASON WADE ESCAPE - SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 10/9/17 BENSON, JASON WADE RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST HELD AT CCDC 10/9/17 JOHNSON, BYRON EUGENE JR FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 10/9/17 KOTMAIR, RACHEL LEANNE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/9/17 PEES, MICHAEL LEE JR CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 10/9/17 WHITE, ASHLEY MICHELLE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 10/9/17 WHITE, ASHLEY MICHELLE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC