Daily arrest report for October 6, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 10/6/17 ANWAR, FAROOQ DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/6/17 ANWAR, FAROOQ RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/6/17 ANWAR, FAROOQ ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/6/17 ANWAR, FAROOQ DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/6/17 ANWAR, FAROOQ DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/6/17 BROWNING, NICOLE ELISE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE 10/6/17 CASSELL, JAMES AARON INDECENT EXPOSURE 10/6/17 CASSELL, JAMES AARON DISTURB THE PEACE 10/6/17 CASSELL, JAMES AARON TRESPASS-POSTED PROPERTY 10/6/17 CASSELL, JAMES AARON DISORDERLY CONDUCT 10/6/17 FISH, BRANDON DANIEL DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 10/6/17 HOLMES, CORNELL CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 10/6/17 HUTSON, AMBER LYNN THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 10/6/17 LAWSON, KERMIT JR FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 10/6/17 MEACHAM, THERESA MARIE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/6/17 NEAL, JASON WADE CONTEMPT OF CT-FAILING TO FOLLOW CT ORDERS HELD AT CCDC 10/6/17 ORS, ALEXANDER VICTOR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 10/6/17 REMMERS, KRISTEN MARIE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/6/17 SHERROD, ANTHONY MICHAEL SR VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 10/6/17 VIDAL, ROSS MICHAEL FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC