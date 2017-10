Daily arrest report for October 5, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 10/5/17 BLEVINS, KIRSTEN MARIE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/5/17 BLEVINS, KIRSTEN MARIE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/5/17 BLEVINS, KIRSTEN MARIE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/5/17 BLEVINS, KIRSTEN MARIE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/5/17 BLEVINS, KIRSTEN MARIE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/5/17 BROWN, JOSEPH TYLER FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 DOLLY, AMY GENNELL CONTEMPT OF CT-FAILING TO FOLLOW CT ORDERS HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 DOLLY, AMY GENNELL CONTEMPT OF CT-FAILING TO FOLLOW CT ORDERS HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 HENDRICKS, GREGORY BRANTHONY CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/5/17 HENDRICKS, GREGORY BRANTHONY CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/5/17 HENDRICKS, GREGORY BRANTHONY CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/5/17 HENDRICKS, GREGORY BRANTHONY CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/5/17 HENDRICKS, GREGORY BRANTHONY CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/5/17 MATHIAS, DYLON SCOTT MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION PROPERTY VALUE + $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 MATHIAS, DYLON SCOTT ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 MATHIAS, DYLON SCOTT CONSPRIACY/BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 MATHIAS, DYLON SCOTT BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 NEFFERDORF, ERIC DANIEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 ROCKWELL, HARVEY DENTON III FAILURE TO CONTROL SPEED TO AVOID COLLISION RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/5/17 ROCKWELL, HARVEY DENTON III DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/5/17 ROCKWELL, HARVEY DENTON III DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/5/17 ROCKWELL, HARVEY DENTON III FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN @ SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/5/17 SEMON, JOSHUA WALTER FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 WASHINGTON, TROY LINELL MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 WASHINGTON, TROY LINELL OBSTRUCTING ; HINDERING A POLICE OFFICER HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 WASHINGTON, TROY LINELL MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 WASHINGTON, TROY LINELL THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000 HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 WASHINGTON, TROY LINELL THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 WASHINGTON, TROY LINELL ALTER PHYS EVIDENCE CRIM PROC HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 WASHINGTON, TROY LINELL UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP HELD AT CCDC 10/5/17 WASHINGTON, TROY LINELL CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC