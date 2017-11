Daily arrest report for October 31, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 10/31/17 BORKOWSKI, ELIJAH GRAHAM CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 BRAZIER, NICHOLAS ANDREW JR REGULATED FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 BURDETTE, BRENDA ANN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/31/17 COLLINS, CRAIG WESTLEY JR CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 CRAIGHEAD, JIMMY LOUIS MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING 10/31/17 CRAIGHEAD, JIMMY LOUIS CONSPIRE- THEFT: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 10/31/17 DAVIS, MICHAEL ALEN TEL MISUSE:REPEAT CALLS HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 GAVIGAN, WILLIAM HARRIS JR DRIVING VEHICLE WITHOUT IGNITION DEVICE AS REQUIRED BY PROGR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/31/17 GAVIGAN, WILLIAM HARRIS JR DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/31/17 GIBSON, ALISKA SADE DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 HAMMOND, GARY WAYNE MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 10/31/17 HAMMOND, GARY WAYNE CONSPIRE- THEFT: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 10/31/17 JONES-RUSSELL, GARY DARNELL CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/31/17 MENZI, PAUL WILLIAM ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/31/17 MOJICA, RYAN MITCHELL CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 QUINONES, ROBERT OBSTRUCTING ; HINDERING A POLICE OFFICER HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 QUINONES, ROBERT CONTEMPT OF CT-FAILING TO FOLLOW CT ORDERS HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 QUINONES, ROBERT RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 QUINONES, ROBERT FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 QUINONES, ROBERT DISPLAY GOV'T D OF ANOTHER HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 QUINONES, ROBERT FRAUD-PER. IDENT. AVOID PROS HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 QUINONES, ROBERT DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 QUINONES, ROBERT DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 SEARS, ASHLEY NICOLE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 SEARS, ASHLEY NICOLE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 SNOOK, DONALD RAY ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 10/31/17 SWINEY, MADISON RENEE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/31/17 WILLS, MICHAEL LLOYD THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC