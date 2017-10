Daily arrest report for October 30, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 10/30/17 BARTON, ROBERT FRANKLIN III CONTRABAND-POSSESSION PLACE OF CONFINEMENT 10/30/17 BARTON, ROBERT FRANKLIN III CDS: POSS PARAPHERNALIA 10/30/17 BARTON, ROBERT FRANKLIN III CDS POSSESS: NOT MARIJUANA 10/30/17 BARTON, ROBERT FRANKLIN III CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 10/30/17 BARTON, ROBERT FRANKLIN III POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEMENT HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 10/30/17 BARTON, ROBERT FRANKLIN III CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 10/30/17 CARVER, KATLYN MICHAELMAY THEFT-SCHEME: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/30/17 CARVER, KATLYN MICHAELMAY PUB ASSIST FALSE APPLIC'N RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/30/17 CARVER, KATLYN MICHAELMAY FRAUD-WELFARE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/30/17 CARVER, KATLYN MICHAELMAY FRAUD-OBTAIN DRUG/MEDICAL CARE $1,500+ RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/30/17 PALMER, MICHAEL CHARLES SR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 10/30/17 PALMER, MICHAEL CHARLES SR ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 10/30/17 PURSER, THOMAS LAING TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/30/17 PURSER, THOMAS LAING DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/30/17 PURSER, THOMAS LAING INTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURB RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/30/17 WRIGHT, DEVON THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 10/30/17 WRIGHT, DEVON ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 10/30/17 WRIGHT, DEVON CON-ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 10/30/17 WRIGHT, DEVON ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC