Daily arrest report for October 26, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 10/26/17 BARTON, ROBERT FRANKLIN III CDS:POSSESSION HELD AT CCDC 10/26/17 BLIZZARD, JASON TIMOTHY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 10/26/17 BLOOM, MARTIN SCOTT JR DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE 10/26/17 BLOOM, MARTIN SCOTT JR DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL 10/26/17 BLOOM, MARTIN SCOTT JR THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 10/26/17 BLOOM, MARTIN SCOTT JR DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER 10/26/17 BLOOM, MARTIN SCOTT JR DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV 10/26/17 BLOOM, MARTIN SCOTT JR POSSESSION OF SUSPENDED LICENSE 10/26/17 BLOOM, MARTIN SCOTT JR DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL 10/26/17 CARTER, JUSTIN PIERRE DANGEROUS WEAPON: CONCEAL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/26/17 CARTER, JUSTIN PIERRE CDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARC RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/26/17 CARTER, JUSTIN PIERRE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/26/17 CRAIGHEAD, JIMMY LOUIS CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/26/17 CRAIGHEAD, JIMMY LOUIS CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/26/17 CRAIGHEAD, JIMMY LOUIS DRIVING UNREGISTERED (VEH,TRAILER,SEMITRAILER) ON HWY RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/26/17 CRAIGHEAD, JIMMY LOUIS FAIL TO DISPLAY LICENSE ON DEMAND RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/26/17 CRAIGHEAD, JIMMY LOUIS DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/26/17 ELLERBE, LYNIS NATHANIEL CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/26/17 GREEN, KEITH DOUGLAS MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION PROPERTY VALUE + $1,000 10/26/17 GREEN, KEITH DOUGLAS ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE 10/26/17 GREEN, KEITH DOUGLAS ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE 10/26/17 HARVEY, AMANDA CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/26/17 HARVEY, AMANDA CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/26/17 MAYS, ELIJAH NMN CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 10/26/17 MAYS, ELIJAH NMN POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEMENT 10/26/17 MELBY, MICHAEL LEONARD JR ELECTRONIC MAIL HARASS HELD AT CCDC 10/26/17 MELBY, MICHAEL LEONARD JR HARASS; A COURSE OF CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC 10/26/17 MELBY, MICHAEL LEONARD JR TELEPHONE MISUSE: OBSCENE HELD AT CCDC 10/26/17 MELBY, MICHAEL LEONARD JR PROSTITUTION-GENERAL HELD AT CCDC 10/26/17 MICHAEL-LUBY, ANTHONY RUSSELL CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/26/17 PALMER, MICHAEL CHARLES SR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/26/17 SHEPHERD, MEAGEN MARIE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 10/26/17 SNEAD, DUSTIN LEE FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 10/26/17 WILLIAMS, TRENTITY NICHOLE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/26/17 WILLIAMS, TRENTITY NICHOLE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND