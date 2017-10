Daily arrest report for October 25, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 10/25/17 BYRNS, CLINTON JAMES CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/25/17 CASSELL, JOSHUA DAVID THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 10/25/17 MAYS, ELIJAH NMN MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING 10/25/17 MAYS, ELIJAH NMN CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST 10/25/17 MAYS, ELIJAH NMN THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000 10/25/17 MAYS, ELIJAH NMN ILLEGAL POSS AMMO 10/25/17 MAYS, ELIJAH NMN POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEMENT 10/25/17 MAYS, ELIJAH NMN CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 10/25/17 MONTAIGNE, MICHAEL DEAN CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/25/17 POWELL, RANDY AARON THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 TAKEN BEFORE JUDGE 10/25/17 POWELL, RANDY AARON MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING TAKEN BEFORE JUDGE 10/25/17 POWELL, RANDY AARON ESCAPE - 2ND DEG-COND OF RELS TAKEN BEFORE JUDGE 10/25/17 POWELL, RANDY AARON MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 TAKEN BEFORE JUDGE 10/25/17 PRIMO, BRYAN LANCE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 10/25/17 SAKELLIS, NICHOLAS GEORGE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/25/17 WATTS, RAYMOND WILLIAM III THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 10/25/17 WATTS, RAYMOND WILLIAM III THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 10/25/17 WATTS, RAYMOND WILLIAM III THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 HELD AT CCDC 10/25/17 WATTS, RAYMOND WILLIAM III CON-THEFT SCHEME: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 HELD AT CCDC 10/25/17 WATTS, RAYMOND WILLIAM III MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION PROPERTY VALUE + $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 10/25/17 WILSON, POLA ELIZABETH VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC