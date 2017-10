Daily arrest report for October 23, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 10/23/17 BERKHEIMER, CARRISA SPRING VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/23/17 COOL, DEREK ADAM CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/23/17 COOL, DEREK ADAM CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/23/17 COOL, DEREK ADAM CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/23/17 COOL, DEREK ADAM DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/23/17 COOL, DEREK ADAM DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OUT OF STATE LIC. RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/23/17 COOL, DEREK ADAM CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/23/17 KLINE, JOSHUA PHILIP FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 10/23/17 MILLER, MARCUS DEYSHAWN THEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 10/23/17 MILLER, MARCUS DEYSHAWN MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING HELD AT CCDC 10/23/17 MILLER, MARCUS DEYSHAWN ROGUE AND VAGABOND HELD AT CCDC 10/23/17 MILLER, MARCUS DEYSHAWN UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP HELD AT CCDC 10/23/17 MILLER, MARCUS DEYSHAWN CONSPIRE- THEFT: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 10/23/17 MILLER, SAMUEL ALLEN VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 10/23/17 MILLER, SAMUEL ALLEN VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 10/23/17 RHEUBOTTOM, THOMAS LARRY JR SECOND DEGREE ASSAULT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE