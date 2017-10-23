Daily arrest report for October 22, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|10/22/17
|KRUPINSKY, SHEILA
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|10/22/17
|PRESSLER, CANDY LYNN
|FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|10/22/17
|PRESSLER, CANDY LYNN
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|10/22/17
|WIRTS, BRIAN SCOTT JR
|VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL
|HELD AT CCDC