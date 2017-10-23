Daily arrest report for October 22, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 10/22/17 KRUPINSKY, SHEILA ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/22/17 PRESSLER, CANDY LYNN FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/22/17 PRESSLER, CANDY LYNN DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/22/17 WIRTS, BRIAN SCOTT JR VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC