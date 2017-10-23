Daily arrest report for October 22, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
10/22/17KRUPINSKY, SHEILAASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
10/22/17PRESSLER, CANDY LYNNFAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDERRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
10/22/17PRESSLER, CANDY LYNNDISORDERLY CONDUCTRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
10/22/17WIRTS, BRIAN SCOTT JRVIOLATION OF PRETRIALHELD AT CCDC
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun
64°