Daily arrest report for October 18, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 10/18/17 COLE, NICHOLAS PHILLIP KIBLER VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC 10/18/17 COLE, NICHOLAS PHILLIP KIBLER VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC 10/18/17 HESSLER, JESSIE MICHAEL ASSAULT SECOND DEGREE/DOC EMPLOYEE ETC. RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 10/18/17 HESSLER, JESSIE MICHAEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 10/18/17 KINARD, TIFFANY SHANAE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 10/18/17 MIDDLEMAN, KYLE POZANEK FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 10/18/17 MOHR, STEVEN MATTHEW CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/18/17 ROULETTE, KELLY NICOLE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/18/17 ROULETTE, KELLY NICOLE CONTEMPT OF CT-FAILING TO FOLLOW CT ORDERS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/18/17 WADE, JAMES WILLIAM III MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 10/18/17 WADE, JAMES WILLIAM III THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 10/18/17 WADE, JAMES WILLIAM III CONSPIRACY/BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 10/18/17 WADE, JAMES WILLIAM III BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 10/18/17 WILLIAMS, JEREMY JACOB DRIVING WITH ALCOHOL IN BLOOD IN VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER HELD AT CCDC