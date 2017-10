Daily arrest report for October 16, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 10/16/17 HOERNER, EDWIN CHARLES THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 10/16/17 HOERNER, EDWIN CHARLES FIREARM USE/FELONY/VIOLENT CRIME HELD AT CCDC 10/16/17 HOERNER, EDWIN CHARLES ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 10/16/17 HOERNER, EDWIN CHARLES ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 10/16/17 HOERNER, EDWIN CHARLES ARMED ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 10/16/17 DANDY, TRAVIS LEE CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/16/17 LEWIS, JOHN WESLEY JR VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 10/16/17 TAGGART, CHRISTOPHER DEAN RFL/SHOTGN POSS-DISQUAL HELD AT CCDC 10/16/17 TAGGART, CHRISTOPHER DEAN CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST HELD AT CCDC 10/16/17 TAGGART, CHRISTOPHER DEAN POSS EXPL/INCEND W/INTENT HELD AT CCDC 10/16/17 TAGGART, CHRISTOPHER DEAN RIFLE/SHOTGUN-POSSESSION W/FELONY CONVICTION HELD AT CCDC 10/16/17 TAGGART, CHRISTOPHER DEAN FIREARM POSS W/FELONY CONVICTION HELD AT CCDC 10/16/17 BROWN, JOSEPH TYLER VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC