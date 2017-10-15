Daily arrest report for October 14, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|10/14/17
|TEGELER, CHRISTINA FRANCES
|CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|10/14/17
|UPTON, STEPHEN MICHAEL JR
|DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|10/14/17
|UPTON, STEPHEN MICHAEL JR
|DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE