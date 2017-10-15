Daily arrest report for October 14, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
10/14/17TEGELER, CHRISTINA FRANCESCONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
10/14/17UPTON, STEPHEN MICHAEL JRDRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOLRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
10/14/17UPTON, STEPHEN MICHAEL JRDRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOLRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
