Daily arrest report for October 13, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 10/13/17 DAVIDSON, JOSHUA JAMES CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED ON BOND 10/13/17 ETRIDGE, CHRISTOPHER SEAN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 10/13/17 GARBER, ZACHARY LOUIS CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA 10/13/17 GARBER, ZACHARY LOUIS CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 10/13/17 HARNEY, DAVID VINCENT DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 10/13/17 HARNEY, DAVID VINCENT DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 10/13/17 HILL, WILLIAM JR VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 10/13/17 MATULONIS, WAYNE MICHAEL SEX ABUSE MINOR: HOUSE/FAM HELD AT CCDC 10/13/17 MATULONIS, WAYNE MICHAEL SEX ABUSE MINOR-CONTINUING COURSE OF CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC 10/13/17 NULL, SHAWN EDWARD DISTURB THE PEACE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/13/17 NULL, SHAWN EDWARD HARASS; A COURSE OF CONDUCT RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/13/17 NULL, SHAWN EDWARD DISTURB PEACE - LOUD NOISE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/13/17 SMITH, JOSHUA JACOB EUGENE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA 10/13/17 SMITH, JOSHUA JACOB EUGENE CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT 10/13/17 SMITH, JOSHUA JACOB EUGENE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 10/13/17 SMITH, JOSHUA JACOB EUGENE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 10/13/17 WOLFORD, SCOTT WAYNE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC