Daily arrest report for October 11, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 10/11/17 ALSTAD, KENDALL GABRIEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/11/17 BITTO, TARA NICOLE FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 10/11/17 BRANNAM, CRYSTAL RAE FAIL TO DISPLAY LICENSE ON DEMAND RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 10/11/17 BRANNAM, CRYSTAL RAE DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 10/11/17 BRANNAM, CRYSTAL RAE DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 10/11/17 BRANNAM, CRYSTAL RAE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 10/11/17 DEFELIPPO, KRISTEN DARLENE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/11/17 DELUCA, ANTHONY SCOTT INTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURB HELD AT CCDC 10/11/17 EKEH, GABRIEL OFFIAH FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 10/11/17 GONZALEZ, LUIS ALEJANDRO MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/11/17 GONZALEZ, LUIS ALEJANDRO THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/11/17 HARRIS, DELONTAI CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/11/17 HARRIS, DELONTAI CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/11/17 HUNTER, JAMES FREDERICK JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 10/11/17 LATTA, SHANNON CHRISTINE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 10/11/17 MCCLEAN, KENDALL ERVIN THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 10/11/17 NOEL, GARY DUANE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 10/11/17 RUSSOMANNO, ALYSSA FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 10/11/17 RUSSOMANNO, ALYSSA FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 10/11/17 RUSSOMANNO, ALYSSA FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 10/11/17 SECODA, JOSEPH BERNARD FIREARM USE/FELONY/VIOLENT CRIME 10/11/17 SECODA, JOSEPH BERNARD RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 10/11/17 SECODA, JOSEPH BERNARD ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE 10/11/17 SECODA, JOSEPH BERNARD ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE 10/11/17 SHIFFLETT, BRADLEY WILL THEFT-SCHEME: LESS $1000 HELD AT CCDC 10/11/17 SHIFFLETT, BRADLEY WILL MAL DESTR PROP VALUE +500 HELD AT CCDC 10/11/17 SHIFFLETT, BRADLEY WILL BURG-1ST DEG/FORCE-RESIDENCE HELD AT CCDC