Daily arrest report for November 8, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 11/8/17 BAUER, PAUL SIDNEY VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTION ORDER - 2ND OFFENSE HELD AT CCDC 11/8/17 EUBANKS, FRANK III CDS:POSSESSION-NOT MARIHUANA HELD AT CCDC 11/8/17 PURSER, THOMAS LAING CONTEMPT OF PRE-TRIAL HELD AT CCDC 11/8/17 SMITH, LAWRENCE HERVEY FAIL REG OFFENDER/ FLASE INFO HELD AT CCDC 11/8/17 WOOD, LATISHA KAMICA CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA 11/8/17 WOOD, LATISHA KAMICA CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC