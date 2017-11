Daily arrest report for November 7, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 11/7/17 BROWN, AMBER JEAN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 11/7/17 CATAPANO, JOSEPH JAMES CHARLES MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION PROPERTY VALUE + $1,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/7/17 COLE, IRBY CICERO FAIL OF VEH DRIVER IN ACC TO LOCATE AND NOTIFY OWNER OF DAM RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/7/17 COLE, IRBY CICERO FAILURE OF VEH.DRIVER TO STOP AFTER UNATTENDED DAMAGE ACC. RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/7/17 COLE, IRBY CICERO DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CDS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/7/17 COLE, IRBY CICERO DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/7/17 GAREY, BRIAN ALEN THEFT-SCHEME: LESS $1000 HELD AT CCDC 11/7/17 GAREY, BRIAN ALEN CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 11/7/17 HAUGAN, MICHAEL DUNCAN DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CDS 11/7/17 HAUGAN, MICHAEL DUNCAN DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL 11/7/17 MULLEN, RYAN TANNER JEE LUN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 11/7/17 STAYMATES, LINDSAY RENEE PEACE ORDER:FAIL TO COMPLY RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE