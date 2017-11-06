Daily arrest report for November 5, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|11/5/17
|LAWSON, KERMIT JR
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|11/5/17
|WEEKS, SHANE MICHAEL
|DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|11/5/17
|WEEKS, SHANE MICHAEL
|DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE