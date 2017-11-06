Daily arrest report for November 5, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
11/5/17LAWSON, KERMIT JRFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
11/5/17WEEKS, SHANE MICHAELDRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOLRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
11/5/17WEEKS, SHANE MICHAELDRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOLRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
