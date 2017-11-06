Daily arrest report for November 5, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 11/5/17 LAWSON, KERMIT JR FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 11/5/17 WEEKS, SHANE MICHAEL DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/5/17 WEEKS, SHANE MICHAEL DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE