Daily arrest report for November 4, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 11/4/17 COOPER, TRAVIS LACOUNT CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE 11/4/17 COOPER, TRAVIS LACOUNT CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 11/4/17 COOPER, TRAVIS LACOUNT POSSESS/ISSUE FORGED CURRENCY 11/4/17 COOPER, TRAVIS LACOUNT DRIVING VEH ON HWY W/O CURRENT REG PLATES/VALID TABS 11/4/17 COOPER, TRAVIS LACOUNT DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE 11/4/17 COOPER, TRAVIS LACOUNT DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV 11/4/17 COOPER, TRAVIS LACOUNT DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV 11/4/17 JOHNSON, PERRY STANFORD POSSESS/ISSUE FORGED CURRENCY 11/4/17 JOHNSON, PERRY STANFORD THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 11/4/17 KELLEY, GABRIEL LUCAS VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROT ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/4/17 NULL, SHAWN EDWARD HARASS; A COURSE OF CONDUCT RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 11/4/17 NULL, SHAWN EDWARD DISTURB THE PEACE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 11/4/17 REILLY, JOHN MICHAEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 11/4/17 RIFFEY, KEVIN WAYNE CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 11/4/17 STEAD, JONATHAN MICHAEL VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 11/4/17 WIRTS, BRIAN SCOTT JR VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC