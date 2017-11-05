Daily arrest report for November 3, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 11/3/17 DAVIS, HEATHER ANNE VIOLATION OF PROBATION RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 11/3/17 FORD, SAMANTHA IRENE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 11/3/17 HAMMOND, MARTIE LOUISE THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 11/3/17 METCALF, CHARLES WALKER RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST HELD AT CCDC 11/3/17 WILLIAMS, MARTIN KENNETH CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 11/3/17 WILLIAMS, MARTIN KENNETH CDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC