Daily arrest report for November 3, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|11/3/17
|DAVIS, HEATHER ANNE
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY
|11/3/17
|FORD, SAMANTHA IRENE
|CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|HELD AT CCDC
|11/3/17
|HAMMOND, MARTIE LOUISE
|THEFT LESS THAN $100.00
|HELD AT CCDC
|11/3/17
|METCALF, CHARLES WALKER
|RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST
|HELD AT CCDC
|11/3/17
|WILLIAMS, MARTIN KENNETH
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|HELD AT CCDC
|11/3/17
|WILLIAMS, MARTIN KENNETH
|CDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARC
|HELD AT CCDC