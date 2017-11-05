Daily arrest report for November 3, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
11/3/17DAVIS, HEATHER ANNEVIOLATION OF PROBATIONRELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY
11/3/17FORD, SAMANTHA IRENECDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANAHELD AT CCDC
11/3/17HAMMOND, MARTIE LOUISETHEFT LESS THAN $100.00HELD AT CCDC
11/3/17METCALF, CHARLES WALKERRESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARRESTHELD AT CCDC
11/3/17WILLIAMS, MARTIN KENNETHCDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANAHELD AT CCDC
11/3/17WILLIAMS, MARTIN KENNETHCDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARCHELD AT CCDC
