Daily arrest report for November 29, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 11/29/17 DAY, BRENT BRYANT ESCAPE - 2ND DEG-COND OF RELS HELD AT CCDC 11/29/17 GATES, DAVID KASEY CDS: POSSESSION-MARIJUANA 10 GM+ 11/29/17 HOWER, KYLE JAMES CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/29/17 HOWER, KYLE JAMES CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/29/17 HOWER, KYLE JAMES CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/29/17 JONES, PRESTON WADE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 11/29/17 LOMAX, TODD ERIN ATTEMPT - THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 11/29/17 LOMAX, TODD ERIN CONSPIRE - THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 11/29/17 LOMAX, TODD ERIN ATTEMPT - THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 11/29/17 LOMAX, TODD ERIN THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 11/29/17 LOMAX, TODD ERIN CON-ROGUE AND VAGABOND 11/29/17 LOMAX, TODD ERIN CON-THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 11/29/17 LOMAX, TODD ERIN THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 11/29/17 LOMAX, TODD ERIN VIOLATION OF PROBATION 11/29/17 LOMAX, TODD ERIN FAILURE TO APPEAR 11/29/17 LOMAX, TODD ERIN VIOLATION OF PROBATION 11/29/17 PROZESKY, DONALD PAUL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/29/17 RICE, ROCKY CONTEMPT OF CT-FAILING TO FOLLOW CT ORDERS RELEASED ON BOND 11/29/17 SHAHAN, GARY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 11/29/17 SHAPIRO, DOUGLASS SCOTT THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 HELD AT CCDC 11/29/17 SMITH, JACOB MICHAEL VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 11/29/17 ZEPP, DAVID LEE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC