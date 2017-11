Daily arrest report for November 25, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 11/25/17 BEACH, JAMES RYAN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 11/25/17 LUNTZ, BRIANNA MARIE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OUT OF STATE LIC. 11/25/17 LUNTZ, BRIANNA MARIE POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEMENT 11/25/17 LUNTZ, BRIANNA MARIE FRAUD-PER. IDENT. AVOID PROS 11/25/17 LUNTZ, BRIANNA MARIE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA 11/25/17 LUNTZ, BRIANNA MARIE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 11/25/17 MCCOY, BRENT EDWARD CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 11/25/17 POLK, JULIE ANN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC