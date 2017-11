Daily arrest report for November 23, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 11/23/17 RIVERA-ALVAREZ, KAY LYNN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/23/17 RIVERA-ALVAREZ, KAY LYNN DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/23/17 RIVERA-ALVAREZ, KAY LYNN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/23/17 RIVERA-ALVAREZ, KAY LYNN ATT TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEH FAILING TO STOP RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/23/17 BRANCH, MICHAEL LAWRENCE SR DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 11/23/17 BRANCH, MICHAEL LAWRENCE SR DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 11/23/17 HARROD, ROBERT CLIFTON III VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND