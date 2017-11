Daily arrest report for November 21, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Name Statute Desc Disposition GIBSON, JACOB ETHAN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC KNISELY, JAMES RYAN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC KNISELY, JAMES RYAN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC KNISELY, JAMES RYAN ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC KNISELY, JAMES RYAN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC LAUER, BRADY MONTANA FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC RICKETTS, CRAIG MICHAEL THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC RICKETTS, CRAIG MICHAEL THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC RICKETTS, CRAIG MICHAEL THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC RICKETTS, CRAIG MICHAEL THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC SUAREZ, KYLE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC