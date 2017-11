Daily arrest report for November 19, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 11/19/17 GARLAND, JOSEPH KEVIN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 11/19/17 SLEMAKER, BRUCE ALLEN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 11/19/17 SMITH, JACOB MICHAEL WEAR, CARRY AND TRANSPORT HANDGUN UPON THEIR PERSON HELD AT CCDC 11/19/17 SMITH, JACOB MICHAEL THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 HELD AT CCDC 11/19/17 SMITH, JACOB MICHAEL REGULATED FIREARM STOLEN - POSSESS/SELL/TRANSFER/DISPOSE OF HELD AT CCDC 11/19/17 SMITH, JACOB MICHAEL POSSESS REGULATED FIREARM BEING UNDER 21 HELD AT CCDC 11/19/17 SMITH, JACOB MICHAEL HANDGUN: WEAR/CARRY ; TRANSPORT IN VEHICLE/PUBLIC ROADS, ETC HELD AT CCDC