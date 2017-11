Daily arrest report for November 17, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 11/17/17 CORRICK, AUTUMN NICHOLE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 11/17/17 EALY, DONALD ALLEN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 11/17/17 EALY, DONALD ALLEN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 11/17/17 EALY, DONALD ALLEN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 11/17/17 EALY, DONALD ALLEN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC 11/17/17 ETZLER, LUKE MICHAEL VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 11/17/17 FISHER, DAVID LEE ARSON/THREAT 11/17/17 GREENFIELD, AMANDA LEIGH THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 11/17/17 HARTMAN, PAUL JOSEPH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 11/17/17 KLINE, JOSHUA PHILIP FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 11/17/17 RHOTEN, CHARLES LACEY FAIL OBEY RENBLE/LAWFUL HELD AT CCDC 11/17/17 SALKAY, BARTHOLOMEW JOSEPH THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 11/17/17 SHATZER, LAURA LEE CONTEMPT OF CT-FAILING TO FOLLOW CT ORDERS HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 11/17/17 ZENTZ, JIMMY WILLIAM THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC