Daily arrest report for November 14, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 11/14/17 BLEVINS, KIRSTEN MARIE THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 11/14/17 BLEVINS, KIRSTEN MARIE CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 11/14/17 BLEVINS, KIRSTEN MARIE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 11/14/17 BLEVINS, KIRSTEN MARIE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 11/14/17 COLEMAN-BEY, SEAN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 11/14/17 DUNSTON, CORTEZ NORELL FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 11/14/17 GAINES, KIMBERLY LAUREN THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 11/14/17 JOHNSON, DANNY OTERO ASSAULT SECOND DEGREE/DOC EMPLOYEE ETC. HELD AT CCDC 11/14/17 JOHNSON, MAURICE JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 11/14/17 KESSLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 11/14/17 KESSLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL CREDIT CARD: TAKE/STEAL/CARRY BELONGING TO ANOTHER HELD AT CCDC 11/14/17 KESSLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 11/14/17 KESSLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL ATT-CRDT CRD/ANTHR CHG L/T $100 HELD AT CCDC 11/14/17 KLUNK, KEITH ROBERT JR THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/14/17 LECUYER, DAWN MARIE FAILURE TO COMPLY W/ORDER OF THE COURT HELD AT CCDC 11/14/17 MARTIN, JEWELS ADRIAN KIPP BRANT RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/14/17 MARTIN, JEWELS ADRIAN KIPP BRANT ASSAULT SEC DEG-LE/P;P/FIRE/EMS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/14/17 MARTIN, JEWELS ADRIAN KIPP BRANT ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/14/17 REESE, GARRETT SCOTT DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 11/14/17 WIRTS, BRIAN SCOTT JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 11/14/17 WISHON, JEREMY LEE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 11/14/17 WISHON, JEREMY LEE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND