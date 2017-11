Daily arrest report for November 12, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 11/12/17 MATHIAS, ANGELA CHRISTINE DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE HELD AT CCDC 11/12/17 CRUZ, AJUSTINITO FABRICANTE JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE 11/12/17 GOETTLING, WILLIAM DANIEL FRAUD-PER. IDENT. AVOID PROS RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 11/12/17 GOETTLING, WILLIAM DANIEL DISPLAY GOV'T D OF ANOTHER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 11/12/17 GOETTLING, WILLIAM DANIEL THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 11/12/17 GROVESTON, KYLE ROBERT DRIVING WHILE IMPARIED BY ALCOHOL WHILE TRANSPORTING A MINOR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/12/17 GROVESTON, KYLE ROBERT DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE