Daily arrest report for November 10, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
11/10/17HILLMAN, DAVID SVENDDISTURB THE PEACEHELD AT CCDC
11/10/17BANGE, HUNTER LEEASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
11/10/17BUTTS, SCOTT DOUGLASTHEFT-SCHEME: $100,000 PLUSHELD AT CCDC
11/10/17BODDICKER, AUSTIN CHARLESCDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIAHELD AT CCDC
11/10/17BODDICKER, AUSTIN CHARLESCDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENTHELD AT CCDC
11/10/17BODDICKER, AUSTIN CHARLESCDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANAHELD AT CCDC
11/10/17BODDICKER, AUSTIN CHARLESCDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANAHELD AT CCDC
11/10/17BURTNER, JACOB VINCENTASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
11/10/17RICE, SHANAE BLYSHAYVIOLATION OF PRETRIALHELD AT CCDC
11/10/17HAMMOND, MARTIE LOUISEESCAPE - SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
