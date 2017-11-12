Daily arrest report for November 10, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|11/10/17
|HILLMAN, DAVID SVEND
|DISTURB THE PEACE
|HELD AT CCDC
|11/10/17
|BANGE, HUNTER LEE
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|11/10/17
|BUTTS, SCOTT DOUGLAS
|THEFT-SCHEME: $100,000 PLUS
|HELD AT CCDC
|11/10/17
|BODDICKER, AUSTIN CHARLES
|CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA
|HELD AT CCDC
|11/10/17
|BODDICKER, AUSTIN CHARLES
|CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT
|HELD AT CCDC
|11/10/17
|BODDICKER, AUSTIN CHARLES
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|HELD AT CCDC
|11/10/17
|BODDICKER, AUSTIN CHARLES
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|HELD AT CCDC
|11/10/17
|BURTNER, JACOB VINCENT
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|11/10/17
|RICE, SHANAE BLYSHAY
|VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL
|HELD AT CCDC
|11/10/17
|HAMMOND, MARTIE LOUISE
|ESCAPE - SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC