Daily arrest report for November 10, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 11/10/17 HILLMAN, DAVID SVEND DISTURB THE PEACE HELD AT CCDC 11/10/17 BANGE, HUNTER LEE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 11/10/17 BUTTS, SCOTT DOUGLAS THEFT-SCHEME: $100,000 PLUS HELD AT CCDC 11/10/17 BODDICKER, AUSTIN CHARLES CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC 11/10/17 BODDICKER, AUSTIN CHARLES CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT HELD AT CCDC 11/10/17 BODDICKER, AUSTIN CHARLES CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 11/10/17 BODDICKER, AUSTIN CHARLES CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 11/10/17 BURTNER, JACOB VINCENT ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/10/17 RICE, SHANAE BLYSHAY VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 11/10/17 HAMMOND, MARTIE LOUISE ESCAPE - SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC