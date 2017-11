Daily arrest report for November 1, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 11/1/17 DEMBOSKY, ALBERT PHILLIP III ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 11/1/17 ROBERTSON, KENDRA CATHRYN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 11/1/17 BENNETT, BRANDON KONSTANTIN ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 11/1/17 BENNETT, BRANDON KONSTANTIN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 11/1/17 POPE, CLIFTON FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 11/1/17 HUSKER, JESSICA ELLEN FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 11/1/17 SUMMERS, JASON PATRICK CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY