Daily arrest report for July 29, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/29/17 BLIZZARD, CORY ADAM THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 7/29/17 BLIZZARD, CORY ADAM ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/29/17 BLIZZARD, CORY ADAM ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/29/17 CARMARGO-LUNA, JESUS ENRIQUE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HELD AT CCDC 7/29/17 CARMARGO-LUNA, JESUS ENRIQUE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HELD AT CCDC 7/29/17 CARMARGO-LUNA, JESUS ENRIQUE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HELD AT CCDC 7/29/17 CARMARGO-LUNA, JESUS ENRIQUE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/29/17 CARMARGO-LUNA, JESUS ENRIQUE ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/29/17 HURD, BRYON BLAKE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/29/17 HURD, BRYON BLAKE CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/29/17 HURD, BRYON BLAKE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/29/17 MARTIN, MARCELL JALONI CDS: POSSESSION-MARIJUANA 10 GM+ RELEASED ON BOND 7/29/17 MARTIN, MARCELL JALONI CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED ON BOND 7/29/17 MARTIN, MARCELL JALONI CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE RELEASED ON BOND 7/29/17 MARTIN, MARCELL JALONI DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED ON BOND 7/29/17 MARTIN, MARCELL JALONI DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED ON BOND 7/29/17 MARTIN, MARCELL JALONI FAIL TO DISPLAY LICENSE ON DEMAND RELEASED ON BOND 7/29/17 MARTIN, MARCELL JALONI FAIL TO DISPLAY REG. CARD ON DEMAND BY POLICE OFFICER RELEASED ON BOND 7/29/17 MARTIN, MARCELL JALONI FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC DEVICE RELEASED ON BOND 7/29/17 STROUP, KEVIN WADE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC